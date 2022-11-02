Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $235,500.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $235,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,766.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nikola by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nikola by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 371,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nikola by 33.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 418,787 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
