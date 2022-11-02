Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nikola were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nikola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Insider Activity at Nikola

Nikola Price Performance

In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,351,120 shares of company stock worth $4,903,201. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKLA stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

