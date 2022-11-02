Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,203.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,697,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.75. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

