Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.