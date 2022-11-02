Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,685 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Xerox Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.72. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -14.53%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

