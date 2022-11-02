Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 75,547 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MFA Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MFA Financial news, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

