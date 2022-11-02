Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Balchem by 86.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $139.30 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

