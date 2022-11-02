Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,011 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

