Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in M.D.C. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in M.D.C. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $56.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

