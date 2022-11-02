Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $153.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.23 and a 200 day moving average of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

