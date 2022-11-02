NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of NMI worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NMI by 518.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 885,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NMI by 8,481.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of NMI by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.36. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.