Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nordson by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson Stock Up 0.3 %

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $225.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

