Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $51,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $670,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,508.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

