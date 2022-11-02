Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 12,174 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

