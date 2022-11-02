Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,361 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 237.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

MET stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

