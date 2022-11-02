Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

