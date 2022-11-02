Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 675 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after buying an additional 2,045,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $40,504,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $36,062,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $34,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.