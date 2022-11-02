Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cintas by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,248,000 after acquiring an additional 105,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,452,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $428.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

