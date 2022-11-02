Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NYSE:TSN opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

