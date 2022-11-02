Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,900,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 599,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90.

