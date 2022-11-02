Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $110.63.

