Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Shares of HSY opened at $237.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $241.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day moving average of $221.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

