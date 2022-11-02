Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 467.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

