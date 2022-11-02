Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

