Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93.

