Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.69 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 269,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,558 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,342,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $278.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

