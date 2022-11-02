Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2,738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292,397 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after buying an additional 330,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Shell by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,119.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

