Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,964 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.41% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 459,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 212,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 173,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

