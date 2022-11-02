Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.48.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

