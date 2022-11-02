Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,721 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FMC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FMC by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 225,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FMC by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

