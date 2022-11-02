Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

