Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 195.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

IYT stock opened at $213.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.16. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

