Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,920 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,778 shares of company stock worth $647,247. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $291.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

