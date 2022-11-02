Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 9,263 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of COF stock opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

