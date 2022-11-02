Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,931 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

