NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NOV Stock Up 0.4 %

NOV stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 750.25 and a beta of 1.76.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

