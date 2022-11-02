NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $22.00. The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 55,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,197,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in NOV by 15.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in NOV by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 750.25 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

