Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.57. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2022 earnings at $16.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 41.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,556,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 11.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.