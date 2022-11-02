Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

