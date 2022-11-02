Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.75.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.