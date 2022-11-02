Nuvei (NVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$269.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$278.22 million.

Nuvei Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.