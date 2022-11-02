Nuvei (NVEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Nuvei has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $124.55. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

NVEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC downgraded Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuvei by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

