NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.61.

Shares of NXPI opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $250,668,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

