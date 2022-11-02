Ofer Druker Sells 12,526 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Ofer Druker sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.91), for a total value of £50,855.56 ($61,449.44).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tremor International alerts:

On Thursday, October 27th, Ofer Druker sold 9,266 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.66), for a total value of £35,766.76 ($43,217.45).

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at GBX 349 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £505.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,203.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 391.21. Tremor International Ltd has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 824 ($9.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.