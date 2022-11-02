Oncology Institute (TOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oncology Institute has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oncology Institute to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Oncology Institute Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Oncology Institute has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,161,969 shares in the company, valued at $68,543,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,373 shares of company stock worth $4,375,344. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.