OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.64.

OneMain stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in OneMain by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $11,464,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

