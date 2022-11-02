onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of onsemi in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.11. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of ON opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of onsemi by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

