Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 5.3 %

ONTO stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

