Oppenheimer Trims Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Target Price to $148.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.26. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

