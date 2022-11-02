O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $893.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim to $893.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $834.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.17. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $845.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,168 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,388. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

